Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Issues Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of CCBC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $16.00.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

