Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.28.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$12.22 and a one year high of C$14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.98.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

