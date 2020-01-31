Chromia (CHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $1.14 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,655,739 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

