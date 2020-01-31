Chronologic Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $352,757.00 and $8,038.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004050 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.59 or 0.02922108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00194234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,212,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 933,668 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

