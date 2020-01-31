Cibc Bank USA Acquires 2,832 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cibc Bank USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 774,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $165.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $170.50.

