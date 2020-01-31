Cibc Bank USA Acquires 90,551 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 432.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,551 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA owned about 0.64% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 814,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,400,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,676,000 after buying an additional 228,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs alerts:

NYSEARCA:ATMP opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.