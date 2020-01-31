Cibc Bank USA Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

VTI opened at $166.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $137.12 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

