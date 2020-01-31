Cibc Bank USA Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

