Cibc Bank USA Buys 10,546 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

