Cibc Bank USA Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 350.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

