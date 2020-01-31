Cibc Bank USA Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Cibc Bank USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after buying an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $301.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $245.68 and a 12 month high of $305.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

