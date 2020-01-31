Cibc Bank USA Has $49.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cibc Bank USA cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 6.6% of Cibc Bank USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cibc Bank USA owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $49,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $163.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

