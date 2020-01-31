Cibc Bank USA Purchases 1,519 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cibc Bank USA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $180.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $151.38 and a 52-week high of $184.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.