Cibc Bank USA Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cibc Bank USA reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Cibc Bank USA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cibc Bank USA owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $135,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $329.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $334.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.64.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

