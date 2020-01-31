Cibc Bank USA Sells 25,694 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cibc Bank USA trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,694 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.6% of Cibc Bank USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cibc Bank USA owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $68.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

