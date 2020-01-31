Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,679 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Ciena by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,735 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

