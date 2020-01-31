Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of CINF traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.09. 47,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,924. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

