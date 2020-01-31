Cirrus Logic (CRUS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS):

1/30/2020 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $64.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from to .

1/19/2020 – Cirrus Logic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have an "underperform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/2/2020 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from robust demand for certain components. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio has been a tailwind. With customers ramping up shipments ahead of product launches, the company is benefiting from higher sales of smart codecs and amplifiers in wired and wireless headphones. Apart from the mobile market, rising demand for boosted amplifiers in tablets and laptops is a key driver. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside. Also, growth opportunities in digital headsets, MEMS microphones and voice biometrics are likely to be the key catalysts. However, weak sales of non-portable audio products are a persistent threat to the company. Persistent decline in iPhone sales is also a key concern. Fierce competition, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other key challenges.”

CRUS opened at $83.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

