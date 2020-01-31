Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 205,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 69,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 877,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,337,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

CSCO opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

