Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

