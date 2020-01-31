Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,564 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 2,327,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,223,964. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

