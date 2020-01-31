Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CISN. Citigroup lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cision by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cision by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cision by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,724,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,593 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cision by 35.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CISN opened at $9.99 on Friday. Cision has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.64 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

