Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

