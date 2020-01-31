Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

