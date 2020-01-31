City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

City (NASDAQ:CHCO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHCO. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Get City alerts:

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. City has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that City will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in City by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in City by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in City by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in City by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in City by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.