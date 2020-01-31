Civista Bancshares (CIVB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIVB stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

