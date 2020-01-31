CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 882.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,582.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

CCO opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.85. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

