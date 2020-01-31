Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 974,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $311.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

