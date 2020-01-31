Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.82. The company has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.