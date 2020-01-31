Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 145,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.