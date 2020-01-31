Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,209,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Aegis raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

GOOGL opened at $1,454.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,400.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,274.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

