CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $218.78 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

