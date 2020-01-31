CNH Industrial (CNHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. CNH Industrial has set its FY19 guidance at $0.84-0.88 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNHI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

