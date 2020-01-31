CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

CNX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 359,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

