Coastal Capital Group Inc. Buys 3,964 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.3% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 780,224 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

