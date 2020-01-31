Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) has been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

