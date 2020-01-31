Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca Cola Femsa earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa stock remained flat at $$6.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Coca Cola Femsa has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

