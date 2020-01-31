Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 13,929 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. W W Grainger accounts for approximately 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.88% of W W Grainger worth $160,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in W W Grainger by 52.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in W W Grainger by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

GWW opened at $312.55 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.21 and a 200-day moving average of $305.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

