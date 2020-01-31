Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Global Payments worth $113,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.23.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $200.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.85. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $111.65 and a 12-month high of $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

