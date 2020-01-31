Coho Partners Ltd. Has $135.65 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 2.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of AmerisourceBergen worth $135,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE:ABC opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

