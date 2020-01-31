Coho Partners Ltd. Has $29.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $29,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 355,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

