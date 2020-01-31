Coho Partners Ltd. Has $76.83 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of 3M worth $76,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of 3M by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 13,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average of $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

