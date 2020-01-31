Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341,298 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 3.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Illinois Tool Works worth $147,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 9,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

