Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases 37,499 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.13% of Unilever worth $127,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 538.7% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after acquiring an additional 292,943 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UN stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on UN. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

