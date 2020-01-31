Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,240 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $118.34 and a 12-month high of $138.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.