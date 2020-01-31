Coho Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,388,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 3.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.80% of Kroger worth $185,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 204.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kroger by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $27.55 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

