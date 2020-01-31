Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 1,744 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $175.01 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $138.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

