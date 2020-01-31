Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 21,411 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the period. J M Smucker comprises 3.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 1.24% of J M Smucker worth $146,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $105.82 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

