Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,164,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.86% of Conagra Brands worth $142,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,714,000 after buying an additional 151,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 521,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,631,000 after buying an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,299,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Conagra Brands by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 989,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 234,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.