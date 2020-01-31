CoinEx Token (CET) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.99 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and $1.71 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,864,496 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

